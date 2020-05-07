Market Overview

Why Dynatrace's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2020 11:51am   Comments
Dynatrace (NYSE: DT)shares are trading higher on Thursday after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $36 price target.

Dynatrace offers software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. The intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams.

The platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of customers' users.

Dynatrace shares were trading up 7.45% at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.06 and a 52-week low of $17.05.

Dynatrace Holdings Opens Above IPO Price

Latest Ratings for DT

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2020DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

