Why Dynatrace's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT)shares are trading higher on Thursday after Needham initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $36 price target.

Dynatrace offers software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. The intelligence platform is designed to address the growing complexity faced by technology and digital business teams.

The platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of customers' users.

Dynatrace shares were trading up 7.45% at $32.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.06 and a 52-week low of $17.05.

Related Link:

Dynatrace Holdings Opens Above IPO Price