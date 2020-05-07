Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 8 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Highlights:

Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares dropped the most, trading down 6.08% to reach its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday are as follows:

Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.94 today morning. The stock was down 6.04% on the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.44% on the day. Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) shares moved down 2.89% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.85 to begin trading.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.55% over the rest of the day. Steel Connect (NASDAQ: STCN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.63, and later moved down 1.58% over the session.

