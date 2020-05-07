Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 55 companies made new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) .

. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) 's stock rose the most, as it traded up 37.08% to reach a new 52-week high.

's stock rose the most, as it traded up 37.08% to reach a new 52-week high. Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) fell 0.22%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $145.62. The stock was up 11.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $145.62. The stock was up 11.39% for the day. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $178.00. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $178.00. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares hit $400.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.21%.

shares hit $400.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.21%. Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) shares set a new yearly high of $197.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $197.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session. Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.24. The stock was up 6.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.24. The stock was up 6.84% for the day. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $258.74. Shares traded up 2.06%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $258.74. Shares traded up 2.06%. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.97 Thursday. The stock was up 14.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $128.97 Thursday. The stock was up 14.02% for the day. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $119.53 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were up 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $170.24.

shares were up 2.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $170.24. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.32%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.85 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.32%. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.96 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $41.96 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $182.79 for a change of up 0.49%.

shares were up 0.49% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $182.79 for a change of up 0.49%. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock made a new 52-week high of $169.68 Thursday. The stock was up 37.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $169.68 Thursday. The stock was up 37.08% for the day. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.44. The stock was up 3.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $43.44. The stock was up 3.19% for the day. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $244.74.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $244.74. Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) shares set a new yearly high of $73.34 this morning.

shares set a new yearly high of $73.34 this morning. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $470.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $470.00 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%. Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $187.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $187.59 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.75%. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to $45.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.88%.

shares broke to $45.70 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.88%. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $200.00 with a daily change of up 3.15%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $200.00 with a daily change of up 3.15%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $325.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.35%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $325.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.35%. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $265.62.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $265.62. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) shares hit $50.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.

shares hit $50.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares set a new yearly high of $27.94 this morning. The stock was up 6.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $27.94 this morning. The stock was up 6.93% on the session. Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $98.96 with a daily change of up 1.91%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $98.96 with a daily change of up 1.91%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $128.31. Shares traded down 1.81%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $128.31. Shares traded down 1.81%. Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares hit $56.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.

shares hit $56.72 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.92%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $104.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.92%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.81. The stock was down 3.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $78.81. The stock was down 3.26% for the day. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.16. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.16. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session. Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $163.48 Thursday. The stock was up 8.92% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $163.48 Thursday. The stock was up 8.92% for the day. Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $146.62 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.28%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $119.99 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 6.28%. Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) shares were up 16.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.63.

shares were up 16.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.63. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ: HAIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.84 Thursday. The stock was up 4.27% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $28.84 Thursday. The stock was up 4.27% for the day. Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares were up 3.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.21.

shares were up 3.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.21. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.65 on Thursday, moving up 17.71%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $42.65 on Thursday, moving up 17.71%. Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares set a new 52-week high of $105.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $105.00 on Thursday, moving up 1.03%. Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) shares broke to $80.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%.

shares broke to $80.39 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) shares set a new yearly high of $35.52 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $35.52 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session. Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%. Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares were up 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.50 for a change of up 1.68%.

shares were up 1.68% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.50 for a change of up 1.68%. 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares hit $21.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.01%.

shares hit $21.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.01%. Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.78 on Thursday morning.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.78 on Thursday morning. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.46 Thursday. The stock was up 5.06% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $53.46 Thursday. The stock was up 5.06% for the day. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.14 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.95%. CytoSorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.68. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.68. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.96. Shares traded up 8.49%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $11.96. Shares traded up 8.49%. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BVXV) shares hit $18.00 on Thursday morning.

shares hit $18.00 on Thursday morning. SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) shares were up 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.67 for a change of up 0.22%.

shares were up 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.67 for a change of up 0.22%. Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares were up 2.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.99 for a change of up 2.46%.

shares were up 2.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.99 for a change of up 2.46%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.54. Shares traded up 4.0%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $4.54. Shares traded up 4.0%. Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) shares hit a yearly high of $6.45. The stock traded down 2.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.45. The stock traded down 2.72% on the session. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares were up 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.73.

shares were up 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.73. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $4.74 with a daily change of up 14.19%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.