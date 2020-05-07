36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) shares rose 150% to $1.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 49% on Wednesday.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) rose 59.5% to $10.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has received CE mark for new high-volume version of 10 minute test for COVID-19 exposure and expanded its international distribution.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 47.6% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Wednesday.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 36.5% to $0.7506 in pre-market trading. RumbleOn named Michael Marchlik to its Board of Directors.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) rose 30.9% to $0.50 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Wednesday.
- Fastly Inc (NASDAQ: FSLY) rose 27.1% to $29.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and issued Q2 and FY20 guidance above estimates.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) rose 25.3% to $153.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued Q2 guidance above estimates.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) rose 25% to $0.65 in pre-market trading after surging over 53% on Wednesday.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 21.4% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after climbing over 32% on Wednesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares rose 18.5% to $0.34 in pre-market trading after falling 7% on Wednesday.
- China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) rose 17.8% to $0.5539 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Wednesday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) rose 16.3% to $44.21 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates and reported total members grew to over 2.6 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 16% to $10.89 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Wednesday.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) rose 15% to $8.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.
- LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 14.5% to $29.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also reported active riders increased 3% year over year.
- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) rose 13.2% to $0.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 13% on Wednesday.
- Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) rose 10.4% to $14.28 in pre-market trading.
- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) rose 10.2% to $16.30 in pre-market trading.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) rose 8.1% to $138.70 in pre-market trading. Paypal reported weaker-than-expected sales for its first quarter. The company also withdrew its fiscal year 2020 guidance.
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) rose 8.2% to $87.60 in pre-market trading.
- Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares rose 8% to $120.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) rose 7.4% to $29.87 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly results. On Wednesday, Uber announced plans to cut full time employees due to lower trip volumes.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) rose 7.4% to $3.50 in pre-market trading.
- Godaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) rose 6.4% to $74.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and announced a $500 million buyback.
Losers
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 22.7% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after the company priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $2.50 per share.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 15.4% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after jumping 65% on Wednesday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 13.3% to $0.98 in pre-market trading after declining 13% on Wednesday.
- EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) fell 11.7% to $23.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 11.3% to $10.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) fell 9.9% to $0.3040 in pre-market trading after climbing 15% on Wednesday.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 9.6% to $111.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings and also issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
- Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) fell 9% to $83.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares fell 8.8% to $114.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 7.8% to $0.4055 in pre-market trading after dropping over 31% on Wednesday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) fell 6.4% to $2.19 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) fell 5.6% to $73.86 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly earnings.
