66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2020 5:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares jumped 230.9% to close at $25.15 on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) climbed 52.9% to close at $6.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) jumped 40.3% to close at $32.82 after reporting upbeat Q1 sales. LivePerson said it expects Q2 sales of $83 million to $85 million and loss of $0.39 to $0.37 per share.
  • Vapotherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPO) shares gained 34.5% to close at $30.00 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) climbed 33.2% to close at $6.26.
  • CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) rose 29.1% to close at $1.42 following Q1 results. CPS Technologies posted Q1 earnings of $0.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 26% to close at $126.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose 23.8% to close at $139.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 21.8% to close at $3.57 after Polyrizon announced it has filed a US patent application for 'formulations and methods for preventing viral infections by COVID-19 virus.' Medigus recently signed a binding letter of intent with Polyrizon for the joint marketing and commercialization of Polyrizon products.
  • MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) gained 19.6% to close at $742.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 18.7% to close at $52.68 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares jumped 17.8% to close at $28.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) rose 17.5% to close at $26.86 following Q2 results.
  • Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) gained 16.8% to close at $32.09 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) surged 16.6% to close at $125.75. SolarEdge reported Q1 results after the closing bell.
  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 16.4% to close at $20.68 after the company issued preliminary Q3 sales results of $312 million to $317 million.
  • Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares rose 16.4% to close at $11.41. BorgWarner and Delphi reached a deal on amendment to transaction.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) climbed 16.3% to close at $5.65 following a clinical readout from the company. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company announced positive top-line data from a study dubbed AXA1125-003, showing multifactorial activity in adults with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD.
  • OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) jumped 15.7% to close at $19.05 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) gained 15.6% to close at $87.10 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) surged 15.5% to close at $14.57.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 15.3% to close at $16.25.
  • Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) gained 15.1% to close at $2.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained 15% to close at $19.18 after the company reported it has raised approximately $60 million in gross proceeds through its at-the-market offering.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 14.7% to close at $4.61.
  • Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) gained 14% to close at $42.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY20 sales guidance.
  • Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) jumped 13.6% to close at $2.84.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 13.5% to close at $55.53.
  • Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) rose 12.4% to close at $25.56 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) gained 12.2% to close at $10.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped 10.5% to close at $7.46 after the company announced it increased its dental care access with more partnerships with major U.S. insurers.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 10.4% to close at $3.62 after the company reported strong April delivery numbers.
  • Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) rose 10% to close at $21.48 following Q1 results.
  • FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) gained 9.6% to close at $45.41 after the company reported strong Q1 sales.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) shares rose 9.5% to close at $1.39 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) climbed 7.4% to close at $20.21 following Q1 results.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 6.3% to close at $72.87 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said it expects Q2 earnings of $0.64 per share on net revenues of $1.69 billion.

 

Losers

  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares dipped 32.8% to close at $2.05 on Wednesday. CleanSpark shares gained 124% on Tuesday after the company reported a strong rise in year-to-date revenue through April 2020.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares declined 31.3% to close at $0.44 after jumping around 88% on Tuesday.
  • Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) dropped 25.3% to close at $39.51 after the company reported Q1 results and withdrew its FY20 guidance.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) fell 22.4% to close at $3.30.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) dropped 21.2% to close at $5.23 after the company reported weak Q1 sales.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 20.7% to close at $3.18.
  • Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) fell 17.6% to close at $11.52 following Q1 results.
  • Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) shares dropped 17.1% to close at $11.69.
  • Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) dropped 16.9% to close at $3.93. Bluegreen Vacations is expected to release Q1 results on May 11.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 16.2% to close at $2.75.
  • GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) fell 16% to close at $6.65 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) dropped 15.6% to close at $1.90.
  • The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) declined 15% to close at $41.14 following Q1 results.
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) dipped 15% to close at $3.40.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 14.9% to close at $17.72 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
  • GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) fell 14.6% to close at $9.71. GenMark reported commencement of common stock offering,
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 14.5% to close at $0.7268. Centennial Resource Development shares dropped over 17% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares dipped 14.4% to close at $13.23 after reporting Q1 results. Andersons posted a Q1 loss of $1.32 per share.
  • Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) fell 14.2% to close at $20.02 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) fell 14.1% to close at $4.88.
  • TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares dropped 13.4% to close at $0.4719. Tetra Technologies shares jumped 32% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) shares fell 13.4% to close at $37.49. Silk Road Medical priced its 6.8 million share upsized public offering at $39 per share.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 13.1% to close at $2.46 after reporting Q1 results.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 13.1% to close at $1.13 after surging 18% on Tuesday. MicroVision is projected to release Q1 earnings on May 7.
  • comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) fell 13% to close at $2.61.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 11.9% to close at $0.5250 after reporting downbeat Q1 sales.
  • The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) fell 11.6% to close at $12.83 following Q1 results.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 11.5% to close at $0.2745 after climbing 11% on Tuesday.
  • Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) dipped 9.9% to close at $34.20 after the company reported a loss for its first quarter and lowered 2020 outlook.

