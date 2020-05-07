Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delay In Delivering Coronavirus Masks To California Leads To $247M Refund From Chinese Manufacturer
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 07, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Share:
Delay In Delivering Coronavirus Masks To California Leads To $247M Refund From Chinese Manufacturer

A delay in the delivery of an order comprised of millions of N95 and surgical masks means California will receive a $247-million refund from a Chinese manufacturer.

500M Masks Ordered 

The masks, made in China by electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDY), were to have been delivered by the April 30 certification deadline set by the National Institute for Occupation Safety and Health, a spokesperson for the Office of Emergency Services told MarketWatch Wednesday.

The contract for the delivery of 500 million masks over two-and-a-half months was signed in April and valued at nearly $1 billion.

Half of the contract’s value was paid upfront to Global Healthcare Products Solutions, a subsidiary of BYD, a month ago, according to MarketWatch. This advance payment covered 300 million N95 masks valued at $3.30 each.

Why It Matters

No reasons for certification delay have been cited by the office of the governor. An amendment signed Wednesday gives the Chinese firm until May 31 to meet certification or return the other half of California’s upfront payment, the report said.

Tests carried out by NIOSH have found that 60% of 67 types of imported masks failed to meet U.S. standards.

BYD has also partnered with Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) to supply 300 million masks per month to Japan.

China recently nationalized the manufacturing of N-95 masks, which triggered shortages in the United States.

The U.S. demand for masks has escalated to 50 billion pieces, which domestic manufacturers such as 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) are unable to fulfill.

Photo by Siyujw via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MMM + BYDDY)

US Coronavirus Fight May Be Hampered By Poor-Quality Masks
FEMA Expands Coronavirus Relief Flights To More Airports
3M CEO Says 'No Clear View Of Where Where We Are Going' During Coronavirus Pandemic
Earnings Feast: Bring a Plate With Healthcare and Caterpillar in Morning, GOOGL And AMD Later
Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2020
10 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 MarketwatchNews Health Care Global Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com