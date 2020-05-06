Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 06, 2020 5:46pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Uber (NASDAQ: UBER) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Lyft after Lyft reported Q1 sales results and active riders increased 3% year over year.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • GoDaddy (NASDAQ: GDDY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates and reported total members grew to over 2.6 million.
  • Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXAshares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported active riders increased 3% year over year.

Losers

  • Carvana (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and withdrew FY20 guidance.
  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
  • SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ETSY + TWLO)

eBay Reported An Amazing Quarter, But Is It Enough?
Amazon Emerges As The Winner Of The COVID-19 Outbreak
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Why Etsy's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com