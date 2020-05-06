16 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Twilio (NASDAQ: TWLO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Uber (NASDAQ: UBER) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Lyft after Lyft reported Q1 sales results and active riders increased 3% year over year.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- GoDaddy (NASDAQ: GDDY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates and reported total members grew to over 2.6 million.
- Fox (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company issued Q2 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported active riders increased 3% year over year.
Losers
- Carvana (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Square (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and withdrew FY20 guidance.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
