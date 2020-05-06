58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares climbed 76.3% to $13.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) gained 63.6% to $1.80 following Q1 results. CPS Technologies posted Q1 earnings of $0.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) climbed 45.6% to $7.07 following a clinical readout from the company. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company announced positive top-line data from a study dubbed AXA1125-003, showing multifactorial activity in adults with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) rose 33% to $31.09 after reporting upbeat Q1 sales. LivePerson said it expects Q2 sales of $83 million to $85 million and loss of $0.39 to $0.37 per share.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPO) shares climbed 26.8% to $28.28 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales.
- Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) jumped 25.6% to $5.68 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) gained 21.8% to $3.5701 after Polyrizon announced it has filed a US patent application for 'formulations and methods for preventing viral infections by COVID-19 virus.' Medigus recently signed a binding letter of intent with Polyrizon for the joint marketing and commercialization of Polyrizon products.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) rose 20.4% to $747.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 19% to $119.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 18.7% to $2.1950 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) surged 18% to $22.42.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) gained 18.2% to $89.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) shares rose 17% to $1.4850 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 16.7% to $8.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose 16.2% to $131.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) jumped 16% to $19.10 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC) jumped 15.8% to $7.82 after the company announced it increased its dental care access with more partnerships with major U.S. insurers.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 15.6% to $20.54 after the company issued preliminary Q3 sales results of $312 million to $317 million.
- Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) gained 15.1% to $43.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN) gained 14.5% to $31.47 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) shares jumped 14.2% to $28.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) shares rose 13.7% to $11.14. BorgWarner and Delphi reached a deal on amendment to transaction.
- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) gained 12.7% to $46.69 after the company reported strong Q1 sales.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) gained 12.5% to $10.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 12.4% to $55.00.
- Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) jumped 12% to $2.80.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) rose 11.8% to $25.44 after reporting Q1 results.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained 11.4% to $18.60 after the company reported it has raised approximately $60 million in gross proceeds through its at-the-market offering.
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) rose 11.3% to $21.73 following Q1 results.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 9.4% to $0.7700. Centennial Resource Development shares dropped over 17% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 9% to $3.5750 after the company reported strong April delivery numbers.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares fell 7.8% to $0.5031. Tetra Technologies shares jumped 32% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) climbed 6.4% to $20.00 following Q1 results.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 5.2% to $72.08 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said it expects Q2 earnings of $0.64 per share on net revenues of $1.69 billion.
- Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) gained 5% to $175.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 21.4% to $2.3989. CleanSpark shares gained 124% on Tuesday after the company reported a strong rise in year-to-date revenue through April 2020.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) dropped 19.5% to $3.42.
- Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU) shares declined 18.8% to $11.45.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 18% to $5.45 after the company reported weak Q1 sales.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares tumbled 17.7% to $0.5270 after jumping around 88% on Tuesday.
- Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) dropped 16.6% to $44.12 after the company reported Q1 results and withdrew its FY20 guidance.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 16.5% to $2.74.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares dipped 15.3% to $13.10 after reporting Q1 results. Andersons posted a Q1 loss of $1.32 per share.
- GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) fell 12.6% to $6.92 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) dropped 12.5% to $4.1399. Bluegreen Vacations is expected to release Q1 results on May 11.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 12.3% to $18.26 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) dropped 12% to $2.64.
- The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) declined 11.9% to $42.61 following Q1 results.
- Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) shares fell 11.6% to $38.26. Silk Road Medical priced its 6.8 million share upsized public offering at $39 per share.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) fell 11.5% to $6.47.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 11.4% to $0.5276 after reporting downbeat Q1 sales.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dropped 11.3% to $2.04 after announcing Q1 results.
- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) dipped 11% to $ 33.79 after the company reported a loss for its first quarter and lowered 2020 outlook.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 10.4% to $2.5356 after reporting Q1 results.
- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) fell 9.4% to $13.16 following Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 8.5% to $1.19 after surging 18% on Tuesday. MicroVision is projected to release Q1 earnings on May 7.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 8.5% to $0.2836 after climbing 11% on Tuesday.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 4.3% to $114.46 despite the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas