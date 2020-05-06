Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning session, 17 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) .

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.71% for the day.

stock hit $1.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.14% over the course of the day. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ: NMTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.98% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.