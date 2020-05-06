33 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares rose 116.5% to $2.43 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. CPS Technologies posted Q1 earnings of $0.05 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.06 per share.
- Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 19% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) rose 18.6% to $27.75 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 sales. LivePerson said it expects Q2 sales of $83 million to $85 million and loss of $0.39 to $0.37 per share.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 17.3% to $5.50 in pre-market trading following strong Q1 results.
- MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) rose 15.2% to $715.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) rose 14.6% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Tuesday. MicroVision is projected to release Q1 earnings on May 7.
- Vapotherm, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAPO) rose 14.4% to $25.50 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly sales.
- Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares rose 12.8% to $20.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued preliminary Q3 sales results of $312 million to $317 million.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) rose 12.6% to $2.95 in pre-market trading.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) rose 10.1% to $0.46 in pre-market trading after dropping 5% on Tuesday.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 10% to $0.9352 in pre-market trading. Centennial Resource Development shares dropped over 17% on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares rose 9.8% to $0.60 in pre-market trading. Tetra Technologies shares jumped 32% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) rose 9.4% to $0.7436 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) rose 9.3% to $0.5580 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Tuesday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 8.9% to $3.79 in pre-market trading after surging 18% on Tuesday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) shares rose 7.8% to $12.70 in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 7.8% to $107.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose 7.6% to $1.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 7.3% to $2.35 in pre-market trading after jumping around 10% on Tuesday.
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) rose 7.1% to $22.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) shares rose 6.8% to $17.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced the signing of a Space Act Agreement with NASA to facilitate the development of high-speed technologies.
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) rose 4.5% to $63.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued FY20 earnings guidance above analyst estimates.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) rose 4.3% to $71.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company said it expects Q2 earnings of $0.64 per share on net revenues of $1.69 billion.
Losers
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) fell 22.4% to $0.4964 in pre-market trading after jumping around 88% on Tuesday.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) fell 13.1% to $18.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported wider-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 8.2% to $13.61 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) fell 7.7% to $0.55 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q1 sales.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NYSE: SPI) fell 7% to $0.9950 in pre-market trading.
- Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) shares fell 6.8% to $40.35 in pre-market trading. Silk Road Medical priced its 6.8 million share upsized public offering at $39 per share.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 6.7% to $2.85 in pre-market trading. • CleanSpark shares gained 124% after the company reported a strong rise in year-to-date revenue through April 2020.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 6.5% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after climbing 11% on Tuesday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) fell 5.5% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Tuesday.
- Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) fell 3.5% to $115.50 in pre-market trading despite the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
