70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares jumped 130% to close at $17.85 on Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) for $18 per share in cash.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 124.3% to close at $3.05 after the company reported a strong rise in year-to-date revenue through April 2020.
- GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) surged 55.9% to close at $13.25. GAN priced upsized IPO of 6,380,000 shares at $8.50 per share.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) climbed 51.5% to close at $3.50 after the company reported exclusive global patent and technology license deal for combo of its TUSC2 gene therapy with Immunotherapies.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) climbed 38.4% to close at $19.00 after the company announced new interim clinical data from Cohorts 1-3 of the OPTIC Phase 1 dose-ranging clinical study of single-dose of ADVM-022 intravitreal injection gene therapy in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, which further demonstrated the transformative potential of ADVM-022 to greatly reduce anti-VEGF injection burden in wet AMD. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $21 per share.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares surged 38% to close at $11.95 after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 program of Vadadustat for treatment of Anemia achieved primary efficacy and cardiovascular safety endpoints. The company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 37.8% to close at $6.20.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 34% to close at $16.69 after the company announced the results from its UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study for patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia met its primary endpoint.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) gained 32.3% to close at $57.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company’s quarterly service subscribers rose 35% year over year. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from Market Perform to Outperform.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares jumped 32% to close at $0.5451 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) gained 27.8% to close at $6.90.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) rose 24.9% to close at $6.47.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) climbed 23.7% to close at $165.88 after the company reported narrower-than-expected Q1 loss.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 22.7% to close at $3.03.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 22.4% to close at $2.95 after reporting Q1 results.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) rose 21.6% to close at $26.23 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) gained 21.5% to close at $48.48 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) jumped 21% to close at $144.10 following strong Q1 results.
- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) gained 19.9% to close at $88.65.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) surged 19.4% to close at $4.00.
- Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) gained 18.9% to close at $19.20 following Q1 results.
- MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 18.2% to close at $1.30 after jumping 148% on Monday. MicroVision is expected to release Q1 results on May 7.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 18% to close at $3.48.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) gained 16.5% to close at $34.14.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) jumped 16.3% to close at $2.50.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) gained 16.3% to close at $4.65.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 16.1% to close at $3.90 after reporting results from VERU-111 Phase 1b/2 trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) surged 16.1% to close at $12.84.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 15.9% to close at $14.20 after the company reported Q1 results and attained CE marking for DPP coronavirus COVID-19 system for IgG and IgM antibodies.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 15.2% to close at $2.35.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) climbed 15% to close at $15.71.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 14.9% to close at $3.62.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) climbed 14.9% to close at $2.77. Super League Gaming saw a 259% growth in monthly visitors to Minehut between December and April.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) rose 14% to close at $21.93.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) gained 14% to close at $8.97.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) surged 13.9% to close at $9.42.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) climbed 13.4% to close at $14.63.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 13.2% to close at $4.98 following Q1 results.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 12.1% to close at $4.26 after the company agreed to sell agriculture and weather analytics segment to DTN for $12 million in cash. Iteris expects Q4 and full year revenue to increase approximately 21% and 16%.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) surged 11.3% to close at $3.24.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) gained 7.6% to close at $6.52 after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.
Losers
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares dipped 23.5% to close at $12.61 on Tuesday following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) fell 25.3% to close at $2.81 on Tuesday after reporting downbeat Q1 sales.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares tumbled 22.6% to close at $11.18 on Tuesday after the company reported a $350 million common stock offering. Norwegian Cruise's NCL Corp. reported a $400 million investment by L Catteron.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 20% to close at $2.96.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) tumbled 18.8% to close at $10.92.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 17.6% to close at $3.28.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 17.5% to close at $0.8499 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) dropped 17.3% to close at $25.06 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) dipped 16.7% to close at $2.74 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) dropped 16.3% to close at $13.02 after reporting Q1 results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 16.2% to close at $3.01 as multiple reports suggested the company is nearing a bankruptcy filing. The car rental company has hired an additional advisor to help prepare for a planned bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) dropped 16.2% to close at $2.48 on continued downward momentum after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings on Monday.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) fell 16.1% to close at $56.51 after the company reported eaker-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also suspended FY20 guidance.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NASDAQ: SALT) declined 15.4% to close at $20.54.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 14.9% to close at $2.81 following weak Q1 sales.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 14.7% to close at $6.47.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) dipped 14.5% to close at $2.25.
- Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) fell 14.2% to close at $16.25. Compass Diversified priced its 5 million share offering at $17.60 per share.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) dropped 14.1% to close at $13.02.
- Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) declined 14.1% to close at $23.19.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) fell 13.4% to close at $5.25.
- Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) shares dropped 12.4% to close at $12.03.
- Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) declined 12.4% to close at $6.39.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 11.8% to close at $2.93 after dropping over 6% on Monday.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) fell 11.6% to close at $6.03 after reporting Q1 results.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) declined 11.1% to close at $10.45 following weak quarterly earnings.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 10.6% to close at $0.3390 after jumping more than 73% on Monday.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 9.9% to close at $0.73 after jumping 20% on Monday. Phunware launched a mobile healthcare solution for integrated health system in New York.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 8.7% to close at $9.51 after the company reported preliminary Q1 results and announced a proposed private offering of convertible senior notes due 2025.
