Delta Further Reduces Seating On Flights In Response To Coronavirus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) CEO Ed Bastian said Tuesday that the airline is blocking even more seats on its flights to enforce social distancing, In addition to previously announced healthy and safety measures.

Delta Says First-Class Seats Dropping By Half

After blocking middle seats on all flights in mid-April, Delta announced Tuesday that it is also blocking select window and aisle seats in all cabins configured with 1X2, 2X2 and 2X3 seating.

Seat blocks for narrow-body and regional jets will begin this week, while blocks for two-seat sections of widebody aircraft will begin in the coming weeks, according to the Atlanta-based airline.

The cap on seating means 50% fewer seats in first class and 40% fewer seats in the main cabin as well as in Delta’s Comfort+ and Premium Select products. The reduced seating will apply through June 30.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Delta, Competitors Ask Fliers To Wear Masks

Delta previously announced back-to-front boarding and has mandated the wearing of face masks for both passengers and crew. The airline has also revealed its plan to use electrostatic sprayers to sanitize its fleet.

COVID-19 is redefining flying etiquette as other airlines such as JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU), American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) and United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) are also asking customers and staff to use face coverings.

The United States had 1,204,351 COVID-19 cases and 71,043 fatalities as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

DAL Price Action

Delta shares closed 3.9% lower at $21.71 on Tuesday.