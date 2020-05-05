Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2020 5:43pm   Comments
Gainers

Losers

  • Electronic Arts (NYSE: EA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Planet Fitness (NASDAQ: PLNT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

