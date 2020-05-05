10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are trading higher after the company gave preliminary Q3 sales results of $312 million to $317 million.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares are trading higher after the company announced the signing of a Space Act Agreement with NASA to facilitate the development of high-speed technologies.
Losers
- Electronic Arts (NYSE: EA) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Planet Fitness (NASDAQ: PLNT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas