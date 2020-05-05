Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2020 3:43pm   Comments
Share:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after BofA Securities reiterated a Buy on the stock and raised the price target from $36 to $41.

Peloton is an American exercise equipment and media company that was founded in 2012 and launched with help from a Kickstarter funding campaign in 2013.

Peloton shares were trading up 4.63% at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.08 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

Related Links:

Peloton Cancels April Live Classes

Peloton Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Stock Falls On Outlook

Latest Ratings for PTON

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesBuy
Apr 2020StifelMaintainsBuy
Apr 2020JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PTON
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., May 4, 2020: DIS, BMY, PTON, QTNT, TBIO
'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Alibaba, Peloton And More
Friday's Market Minute: Watch For Bull Traps Ahead
A Schaeffer's Strategist's Overnight Trading Strategy
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Apr. 21, 2020: FLIR, TWOU, HCAT, PTON, MMSI
Why Peloton Stock Lost Ground Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WCFRAMaintains170.0
WStifelDowngrades135.0
AKBANeedhamMaintains18.0
DISLightShed PartnersDowngrades85.0
HSICCFRAMaintains60.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com