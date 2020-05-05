Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after BofA Securities reiterated a Buy on the stock and raised the price target from $36 to $41.
Peloton is an American exercise equipment and media company that was founded in 2012 and launched with help from a Kickstarter funding campaign in 2013.
Peloton shares were trading up 4.63% at $35.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $38.08 and a 52-week low of $17.70.
Latest Ratings for PTON
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|B of A Securities
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2020
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
