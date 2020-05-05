Why ViacomCBS's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analysts cut the price target from $42 to $19 per share.
ViacomCBS is the combination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate. Television assets include the CBS television network, 28 local TV stations, and 50% of CW. The company also owns Showtime and Simon & Schuster.
Viacom owns several leading cable network properties, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT and Paramount.
ViacomCBS shares trading down 5.19% at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $53.71and $10.10.
Latest Ratings for VIAC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2020
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sector Perform
|Apr 2020
|Evercore ISI Group
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|In-Line
