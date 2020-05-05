Market Overview

Why ViacomCBS's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2020 3:42pm   Comments
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) shares are trading lower on Tuesday, after Morgan Stanley analysts cut the price target from $42 to $19 per share.

ViacomCBS is the combination of CBS and Viacom that has created a media conglomerate. Television assets include the CBS television network, 28 local TV stations, and 50% of CW. The company also owns Showtime and Simon & Schuster.

Viacom owns several leading cable network properties, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, VH1, CMT and Paramount.

ViacomCBS shares trading down 5.19% at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $53.71and $10.10.

Latest Ratings for VIAC

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2020RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSector Perform
Apr 2020Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line

