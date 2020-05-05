51 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares climbed 129% to $17.76 after the company announced it will be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) for $18 per share in cash.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) climbed 73.5% to $2.3602 after the company reported a strong rise in year-to-date revenue through April 2020.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 67.5% to $3.87 after the company reported exclusive global patent and technology license deal for combo of its TUSC2 gene therapy with Immunotherapies.
- MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares climbed 52.7% to $1.68 after jumping 148% on Monday. MicroVision is expected to release Q1 results on May 7.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) shares gained 41.3% to $0.5834 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 36.1% to $18.69 after the company announced new interim clinical data from Cohorts 1-3 of the OPTIC Phase 1 dose-ranging clinical study of single-dose of ADVM-022 intravitreal injection gene therapy in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, which further demonstrated the transformative potential of ADVM-022 to greatly reduce anti-VEGF injection burden in wet AMD. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $21 per share.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares climbed 35.9% to $11.77 after the company announced the results from its Phase 3 program of Vadadustat for treatment of Anemia achieved primary efficacy and cardiovascular safety endpoints. The company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) rose 33.9% to $58.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company’s quarterly service subscribers rose 35% year over year. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from Market Perform to Outperform.
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) surged 25.6% to $15.65 after the company announced the results from its UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study for patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia met its primary endpoint.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) gained 25.1% to $167.81 after the company reported narrower-than-expected Q1 loss.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) surged 25% to $49.72 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) gained 20.8% to $9.51.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) surged 20% to $4.02.
- Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) rose 19.2% to $25.72 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ: ADUS) gained 19% to $87.94.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) surged 18.8% to $9.83.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) gained 18.4% to $4.50 after the company agreed to sell agriculture and weather analytics segment to DTN for $12 million in cash. Iteris expects Q4 and full year revenue to increase approximately 21% and 16%.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) climbed 18% to $2.8457. Super League Gaming saw a 259% growth in monthly visitors to Minehut between December and April.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 17.4% to $2.83 after reporting Q1 results.
- IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) climbed 17.3% to $139.67 following strong Q1 results.
- ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) rose 17.2% to $22.56.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) gained 17.1% to $5.15 following Q1 results.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 15.7% to $5.01 after the company signed an agreement with OSANG Healthcare to distribute coronavirus rapid tests in the US under OSANG's FDA emergency use authorization.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 14.2% to $3.8350 after reporting results from VERU-111 Phase 1b/2 trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) climbed 13.4% to $14.65.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) surged 13.1% to $3.29.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 12.9% to $3.33.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) gained 11.6% to $5.31 following Q1 earnings.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 11.4% to $13.65 after the company reported Q1 results and attained CE marking for DPP coronavirus COVID-19 system for IgG and IgM antibodies.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) gained 11.1% to $6.73 after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.
Losers
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares dipped 20% to $11.55 after the company reported a $350 million common stock offering. Norwegian Cruise's NCL Corp. reported a $400 million investment by L Catteron.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 19.4% to $13.28 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) fell 18.2% to $55.10 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also suspended FY20 guidance.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) dipped 17.4% to $3.105 after reporting downbeat Q1 sales.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 16.1% to $3.0121 as multiple reports suggested the company is nearing a bankruptcy filing. The car rental company has hired an additional advisor to help prepare for a planned bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ: OXFD) dropped 15% to $10.00 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 13.6% to $3.4395.
- WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) dropped 13.4% to $26.24 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) dipped 13.5% to $2.845 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 12.2% to $0.7110 after jumping 20% on Monday. Phunware launched a mobile healthcare solution for integrated health system in New York.
- Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) fell 12% to $16.66. Compass Diversified priced its 5 million share offering at $17.60 per share.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) fell 12% to $6.01 after reporting Q1 results.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dropped 11.5% to $2.9219 following weak Q1 sales.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 11.1% to $6.48.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) fell 10.9% to $4.6767.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) dropped 10% to $14.01 after reporting Q1 results.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 9.9% to $9.39 after the company reported preliminary Q1 results and announced a proposed private offering of convertible senior notes due 2025.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 9% to $0.9379 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 8.3% to $0.3478 after jumping more than 73% on Monday.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 8.2% to $0.2693 after declining around 7% on Monday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 8.1% to $3.0510 after dropping over 6% on Monday.
