Why Immunomedics Is Trading Higher Today

Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after Barclays initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and $40 price target.

Immunomedics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, based in the U.S. The company develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders, among others.

Immunomedics shares trading up 3.63% at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.92 and $3.26.

