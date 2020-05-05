Market Overview

Why Immunomedics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2020 12:00pm   Comments
Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after Barclays initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and $40 price target.

Immunomedics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, based in the U.S. The company develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders, among others.

Immunomedics shares trading up 3.63% at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.92 and $3.26.

Latest Ratings for IMMU

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Apr 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesSellNeutral
Apr 2020GuggenheimMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IMMU
