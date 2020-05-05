Why Immunomedics Is Trading Higher Today
Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after Barclays initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and $40 price target.
Immunomedics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, based in the U.S. The company develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders, among others.
Immunomedics shares trading up 3.63% at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.92 and $3.26.
Related Links:
Roche's Faster Coronavirus Test Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization
Gilead's Remdesivir Granted FDA Emergency Use To Treat COVID-19
Latest Ratings for IMMU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Apr 2020
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
|Apr 2020
|Guggenheim
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for IMMU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings