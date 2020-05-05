Market Overview

Why Viking Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 05, 2020 11:59am   Comments
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after Chardan initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and $15 price target.

Viking Therapeutics is a health care service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta.

Viking Therapeutics shares trading up 4.5% at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.92 and $3.26.

Roche's Faster Coronavirus Test Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization

Gilead's Remdesivir Granted FDA Emergency Use To Treat COVID-19

Latest Ratings for VKTX

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Chardan CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2020B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuy
May 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

