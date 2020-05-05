Why Viking Therapeutics Is Trading Higher Today
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares are trading higher on Tuesday, after Chardan initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and $15 price target.
Viking Therapeutics is a health care service provider. The company specializes in the area of biopharmaceutical development focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's clinical program pipeline consists of VK2809, VK5211, VK0214 products. VK2809 and VK0214 are orally available, tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta.
Viking Therapeutics shares trading up 4.5% at $6.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $8.92 and $3.26.
Latest Ratings for VKTX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Chardan Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|May 2020
|B. Riley FBR
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
