Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 11:19am   Comments
On Tuesday, 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ: OPHC).
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 17.94% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.80, and later moved down 17.94% over the session.
  • Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
  • Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Tuesday morning.
  • OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

