Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
On Tuesday, 5 companies set new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points:
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ: OPHC).
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 17.94% to reach its 52-week low.
- Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE: HTZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.80, and later moved down 17.94% over the session.
- Front Yard Residential (NYSE: RESI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.82% on the session.
- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.80 on Tuesday morning.
- OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ: OPHC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
