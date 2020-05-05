Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2020 10:48am   Comments
Share:

On Tuesday, 50 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS)'s stock rose the most, as it traded up 50.91% to reach a new 52-week high.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 0.3% after reaching its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.
  • ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $368.86 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $581.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.17% for the day.
  • Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares broke to $689.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $169.05. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.91%.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares were up 4.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.44.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.65%.
  • MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $475.98 with a daily change of up 3.2%.
  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $159.13 on Tuesday, moving up 2.25%.
  • Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares were up 1.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.36.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.94 Tuesday.
  • Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $181.41.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit $231.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares hit a yearly high of $186.23. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.30.
  • Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.98. Shares traded up 3.72%.
  • Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.48. The stock traded up 7.9% on the session.
  • Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were up 24.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $181.39.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.47%.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $484.46. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.
  • Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.77. The stock traded up 30.33% on the session.
  • Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares broke to $11.26 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.
  • Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.75 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares broke to $110.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new yearly high of $123.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.
  • ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.53 this morning.
  • Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares set a new yearly high of $97.08 this morning. The stock was up 3.26% on the session.
  • Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares were up 6.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.35.
  • TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.52%.
  • Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.3%.
  • Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.78 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.02 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 35.57%.
  • EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 27.75% for the day.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares were up 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.06 for a change of up 4.52%.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.46 Tuesday. The stock was up 31.32% for the day.
  • AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.32 on Tuesday, moving up 3.82%.
  • Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were up 14.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.76.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.26%.
  • AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares were up 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.91.
  • CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.90 on Tuesday, moving up 11.0%.
  • Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) shares were up 7.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.08 for a change of up 7.13%.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares set a new yearly high of $10.45 this morning. The stock was up 4.45% on the session.
  • Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.
  • Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.65. Shares traded up 3.14%.
  • Envela (AMEX: ELA) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares hit $12.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.42%.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.82 on Tuesday, moving up 50.91%.

As other companies hit new 52-week highs, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKBA + ADVM)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Sysco Misses Q3 Views
Recap: Akebia Therapeutics Q1 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2020
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bio-Rad's Coronavirus Test Gets EUA, Beat-And-Raise Quarter From GenMark, Adverum's Positive Gene Therapy Readout
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com