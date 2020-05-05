Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 50 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

's stock rose the most, as it traded up 50.91% to reach a new 52-week high.

's stock rose the most, as it traded up 50.91% to reach a new 52-week high. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 0.3% after reaching its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $126.64 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.04%. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $368.86 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $368.86 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) stock made a new 52-week high of $581.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.17% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $581.00 Tuesday. The stock was up 6.17% for the day. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares broke to $689.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%.

shares broke to $689.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.41%. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $169.05. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $169.05. The stock was up 3.08% for the day. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.91%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $361.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.91%. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares were up 4.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.44.

shares were up 4.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $164.44. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.19 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.65%. MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ: MKTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $475.98 with a daily change of up 3.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $475.98 with a daily change of up 3.2%. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $159.13 on Tuesday, moving up 2.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $159.13 on Tuesday, moving up 2.25%. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares were up 1.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.36.

shares were up 1.35% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $41.36. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.94 Tuesday.

stock made a new 52-week high of $41.94 Tuesday. Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $181.41.

shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $181.41. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit $231.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.

shares hit $231.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares hit a yearly high of $186.23. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $186.23. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session. Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.30.

shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $240.30. Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.98. Shares traded up 3.72%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.98. Shares traded up 3.72%. Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.48. The stock traded up 7.9% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.48. The stock traded up 7.9% on the session. Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares were up 24.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $181.39.

shares were up 24.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $181.39. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.47%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $75.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 9.47%. Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $484.46. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $484.46. The stock was up 2.48% for the day. Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.77. The stock traded up 30.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.77. The stock traded up 30.33% on the session. Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares broke to $11.26 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.

shares broke to $11.26 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%. Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.75 for a change of up 0.38%.

shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.75 for a change of up 0.38%. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) shares broke to $110.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%.

shares broke to $110.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.96%. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new yearly high of $123.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $123.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% on the session. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares set a new yearly high of $55.53 this morning.

shares set a new yearly high of $55.53 this morning. Bandwidth (NASDAQ: BAND) shares set a new yearly high of $97.08 this morning. The stock was up 3.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $97.08 this morning. The stock was up 3.26% on the session. Weis Markets (NYSE: WMK) shares were up 6.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.35.

shares were up 6.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.35. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.52%. Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.3%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $40.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.3%. Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.78 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.78 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.02 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 35.57%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.02 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 35.57%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 27.75% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $53.72 Tuesday. The stock was up 27.75% for the day. Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares were up 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.06 for a change of up 4.52%.

shares were up 4.52% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.06 for a change of up 4.52%. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.46 Tuesday. The stock was up 31.32% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.46 Tuesday. The stock was up 31.32% for the day. AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.32 on Tuesday, moving up 3.82%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $33.32 on Tuesday, moving up 3.82%. Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) shares were up 14.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.76.

shares were up 14.66% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.76. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.26%. AXT (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares were up 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.91.

shares were up 1.59% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.91. CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.90 on Tuesday, moving up 11.0%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $3.90 on Tuesday, moving up 11.0%. Vermillion (NASDAQ: VRML) shares were up 7.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.08 for a change of up 7.13%.

shares were up 7.13% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.08 for a change of up 7.13%. Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares set a new yearly high of $10.45 this morning. The stock was up 4.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.45 this morning. The stock was up 4.45% on the session. Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.98%. U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares set a new yearly high of $3.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $3.75 this morning. The stock was up 2.25% on the session. Tortoise Pipeline (NYSE: TTP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.65. Shares traded up 3.14%.

stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.65. Shares traded up 3.14%. Envela (AMEX: ELA) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $4.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) shares hit $12.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.42%.

shares hit $12.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.42%. Microvision (NASDAQ

As other companies hit new 52-week highs, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.