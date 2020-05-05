28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 36.7% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 148% on Monday. MicroVision is expected to release Q1 results on May 7.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) rose 28.6% to $0.5060 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Monday.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 25% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strong rise in year-to-date revenue through April 2020.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) rose 25% to $1.00 in pre-market trading.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 23.6% to $5.35 in pre-market trading after the company signed an agreement with OSANG Healthcare to distribute coronavirus rapid tests in the US under OSANG's FDA emergency use authorization.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) rose 22.7% to $4.00 in pre-market trading after falling over 7% on Monday.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) rose 18.3% to $51.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates. The company’s quarterly service subscribers rose 35% year over year. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG) shares rose 17% to $0.2750 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Monday.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) rose 12.4% to $13.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) rose 10.2% to $13.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results and attained CE marking for DPP coronavirus COVID-19 system for IgG and IgM antibodies.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 8.5% to $3.20 in pre-market trading.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) rose 7.8% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) rose 7.5% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after surging 55% on Monday.
- Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) rose 6.9% to $12.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 5.6% to $4.15 in pre-market trading. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $4 to $7.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) rose 4.4% to $10.25 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Monday.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 3% to $74.00 in pre-market trading on reports that the company sees 85% of U.S. company-owned stores opened by the end of the week and 90% of stores open by early June.
Losers
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 25.9% to $2.66 in pre-market trading as multiple reports suggested the company is nearing a bankruptcy filing. The car rental company has hired an additional advisor to help prepare for a planned bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) fell 12.6% to $0.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 11.2% to $0.7190 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Monday. Phunware launched a mobile healthcare solution for integrated health system in New York.
- Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN) fell 11.2% to $85.11 in pre-market trading. Five9 reported upbeat Q1 results, but lowered its FY20 earnings guidance. The company also reported a partnership with Zoom to provide enhanced agent-expert consultation.
- Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE: CODI) fell 11% to $16.85 in pre-market trading. Compass Diversified priced its 5 million share offering at $17.60 per share.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) fell 10.8% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.
- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTT) fell 9.5% to $0.4505 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 8.7% to $11.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will terminate its previously announced mutual agreement with Sycamore Partners.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) fell 8.6% to $0.2681 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Monday.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 7.6% to $0.3510 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 73% on Monday.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 5.1% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after dropping over 6% on Monday.
