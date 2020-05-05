Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- International trade report for March is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for April is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve chief Charles Evans is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
