72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: STML) shares climbed 154.8% to close at $12.10 on Monday after the company agreed to be acquired y Menarini Group in a transaction valued at up to $677 million.
- MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares gained 147.6% to close at $1.10 after jumping 39% on Friday. MicroVision is expected to release Q1 results on May 7.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) climbed 69.5% to close at $4.95.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 49.2% to close at $3.70.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 48.1% to close at $13.45.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) gained 40.7% to close at $4.60.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 37.7% to close at $9.13 following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 vaccine program. Applied DNA, which is working along with Takis Biotech on a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, said Monday that the first injections of its DNA vaccine candidates against the Spike protein of the virusproduced neutralizing antibodies in test animals.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 29.5% to close at $6.45.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) surged 29.3% to close at $4.50.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYB) shares rose 28.4% to close at $41.10 after Spanish telecom company, Telefonica, said it is in discussions with Liberty Global to merge UK operations.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 24.2% to close at $16.30.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) rose 22.2% to close at $1.32. KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services agreed to combine in an all-stock merger deal.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) surged 19.3% to close at $3.34.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) gained 19.2% to close at $18.22.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) climbed 18.6% to close at $13.45.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares jumped 18.4% to close at $3.35.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) gained 17.8% to close at $3.98.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) climbed 17.2% to close at $2.73.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 16.8% to close at $16.00.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) gained 16.6% to close at $6.59 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) surged 16.3% to close at $6.34.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) climbed 16.1% to close at $10.63.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 15.7% to close at $4.34.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) rose 15.7% to close at $5.91.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) gained 15.2% to close at $22.23 following strong Q3 earnings.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) jumped 15.1% to close at $41.97.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) gained 15.1% to close at $7.62.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 13.8% to close at $1.03 after falling 12% on Friday.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) rose 13.8% to close at $2.47.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) climbed 13.1% to close at $3.81.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) surged 12.8% to close at $10.84.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 12.1% to close at $18.35.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 12% to close at $8.14.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 11.3% to close at $15.00 after the company announced its coronavirus test has been approved in Mexico and its Indian subsidiary has begun filing orders.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 11.3% to close at $9.36 after declining over 8% on Friday.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) shares rose 10.9% to close at $29.75.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) surged 10.5% to close at $2.43.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares surged 9.8% to close at $2.24.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 9.5% to close at $1.27 after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 9% to close at $0.5483 after the company announced the acquisition of Noachis Terra to develop its COVID 19 vaccine candidate.
Losers
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) shares tumbled 26.1% to close at $8.00 on Monday after the company announced the termination of its merger agreement with Amherst.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) fell 15.7% to close at $13.80 after the company announced that its Phase 3 study has reached the reached required number of events to evaluate data for Multikine in the treatment of head and neck cancer.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) dipped 15.6% to close at $3.35 after jumping 51% on Friday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 15.6% to close at $2.44 following Q4 results. Francesca's reported an adjusted loss of $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.13 per share. Its net sales slipped slightly to $118.9 million from $119.3 million. The company also announced temporary furlough of all corporate boutique and corporate employees.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 15.5% to close at $11.26 after the company announced a $100 million common stock offering.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares fell 14% to close at $2.96 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 12.8% to close at $0.5514 after dropping around 17% on Friday.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dropped 12.7% to close at $4.28.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) dipped 12.7% to close at $7.71. Golden Entertainment is projected to release Q1 results on May 7.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) tumbled 12.3% to close at $5.86 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 12.3% to close at $4.08.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 12% to close at $2.65.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) dropped 11.7% to close at $4.21.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) dropped 11.7% to close at $2.63.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) declined 11.4% to close at $24.60. Catasys is estimated to release Q1 earnings on May 7.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWK) dropped 11.1% to close at $4.00.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 10.8% to close at $7.91.
- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares declined 10.8% to close at $15.05.
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) dipped 10.7% to close at $9.84 after the company reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in Q1 same-store sales.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) fell 10.6% to close at $13.65 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) tumbled 10.5% to close at $8.94.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 10.5% to close at $2.30.
- Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRO) dropped 10.4% to close at $7.90.
- J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) shares slipped 10.3% to close at $4.45.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) dropped 9.1% to close at $5.09.
- Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) shares fell 8.7% to close at $0.90. KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services agreed to combine in an all-stock merger deal.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell 7.7% to close at $9.82 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) fell 7.4% to close at $4.36. PowerFleet is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 14.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 6.5% to close at $3.32. Medigus shares surged 69% on Friday after the company announced it has received its first commercial order for coronavirus testing kits.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) fell 6.4% to close at $22.57 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 5.5% to close at $27.61 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 5.1% to close at $25.26 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
