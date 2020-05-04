Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Confirms Grimes Has Given Birth: 'Mom & Baby All Good'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 11:29pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Confirms Grimes Has Given Birth: 'Mom & Baby All Good'

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced the birth of his baby’s birth on Twitter.

Asked about the status of his partner Grimes' child on Monday, the 48-year-old Musk tweeted, “A few hours away!” Some hours later the Tesla cofounder returned back to announce Grimes had given birth.

The 32-year-old Grimes' given name is Claire Elise Boucher. She and Musk began dating in early 2018.

Musk has five sons — Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Kai Musk, Xavier Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk — with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Crazy Weekend

Musk is a prolific user of Twitter and has often made controversial statements on it. Amid a series of tweets last Friday, he said Tesla’s stock price was too high, which sent the shares of the company plunging 10%.

Musk also said he would be selling all of his “physical possessions” and had no plans to own a house. Musk has since then put two of his houses up for sale.

Tesla's stock closed Monday's session 8.54% higher at $761.19 per share.

Related Links:

2 Of Elon Musk's Houses May Actually Be For Sale: Here's Why

7 Times Elon Musk Wasn't Afraid To Speak His Mind

Photo screenshot: "Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 MET Gala" via Access Video

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

2 Of Elon Musk's Houses May Actually Be For Sale: Here's Why
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Gilead, Microsoft, Intel And More
Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks About Tesla And Elon Musk
Amazon, Exxon Mobil Earnings Weigh On Market To Start New Month As Caution Steers The Wheel
Markets Have Best Month Since 1987, But End Week On Low Note
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk GrimesNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com