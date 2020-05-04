Elon Musk Confirms Grimes Has Given Birth: 'Mom & Baby All Good'
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced the birth of his baby’s birth on Twitter.
Asked about the status of his partner Grimes' child on Monday, the 48-year-old Musk tweeted, “A few hours away!” Some hours later the Tesla cofounder returned back to announce Grimes had given birth.
Mom & baby all good
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020
The 32-year-old Grimes' given name is Claire Elise Boucher. She and Musk began dating in early 2018.
Musk has five sons — Nevada Alexander Musk, Griffin Musk, Kai Musk, Xavier Musk, Saxon Musk and Damian Musk — with his ex-wife Justine Wilson.
Crazy Weekend
Musk is a prolific user of Twitter and has often made controversial statements on it. Amid a series of tweets last Friday, he said Tesla’s stock price was too high, which sent the shares of the company plunging 10%.
Musk also said he would be selling all of his “physical possessions” and had no plans to own a house. Musk has since then put two of his houses up for sale.
Tesla's stock closed Monday's session 8.54% higher at $761.19 per share.
Related Links:
2 Of Elon Musk's Houses May Actually Be For Sale: Here's Why
7 Times Elon Musk Wasn't Afraid To Speak His Mind
Photo screenshot: "Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 MET Gala" via Access Video
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Elon Musk GrimesNews Best of Benzinga