2 Of Elon Musk's Houses May Actually Be For Sale: Here's Why

True to his word, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk listed two of his houses for sale -- one of which used to be famed actor Gene Wilder's home.

Last Friday, Musk said in a series of tweets that he wants to sell all of his "physical possessions" and plans to "own no house." Without clarifying, he said in a follow-up tweet doing so would give him "freedom."

"People are still having to move and relocate, even within California," Beverly Hills real estate agent Jade Mills told Bloomberg. "I'm seeing people still having to buy and sell. This isn’t necessarily bad timing."

Wilder's House

One of the houses up for sale on Zillow has an asking price of $9.5 million but with one stipulation: Wilder's old home "cannot be torn down or lose any its soul."

The home overlooks the Bel-Air Country Club Golf Course and includes a pool along with a detached guest cottage, according to Forbes. The selling price for the property was $6.75 million which was below the asking price of $7.9995 million in 2013.

The Bigger Home

Musk's other home has a much higher asking price of $30 million. The French Chateau style home in Lower Bel Air was built in 1990 and comes with a five-car garage and multiple amenities, according to Forbes.

Musk bought the house for $17 million in 2013 and has been remodeled.

Are They Really His Listings?

So, how legit are the listings?

"Both properties are listed on Zillow 'for sale by owner,' and a phone number listed as that of the owner went straight to voicemail for a 'Google subscriber' when called," according to the Los Angeles Times. "A Google search for the phone number produced few actual results."

One real estate source told the Los Angeles Times Musk was “too smart for his own good" and that "everyone is trying to find out" if he really listed the pair of homes.

After falling 10% in Friday's session, Tesla's stock closed Monday's session up 8.5% at $761.19.

Photo credit: Heisenberg Media, Flickr