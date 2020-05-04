5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Chegg (NASDAQ: CHGG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and Q1 service subscribers up 35% year over year. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher on reports that the company sees 85% of U.S. company-owned stores opened by the end of the week and 90% of stores open by early June.
- GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a mutual agreement with Sycamore Partners to terminate their previously announced transaction. The company's CEO also stepped down.
- Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
