5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 5:12pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Chegg (NASDAQ: CHGG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and Q1 service subscribers up 35% year over year. The company also issued Q2 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are trading higher on reports that the company sees 85% of U.S. company-owned stores opened by the end of the week and 90% of stores open by early June.
  • GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares are trading lower after the company announced a mutual agreement with Sycamore Partners to terminate their previously announced transaction. The company's CEO also stepped down.
  • Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

