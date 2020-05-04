Freight Futures Daily Curve: 5/4

Freight Futures data to watch today:May "spot" month settlement prices

Friday marked the first trading session for the May "spot" month Trucking Freight Futures contracts. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202005) settled unchanged at $1.419 per mile, nearly $0.10 above where April closed and moved to expiration. The East regional average (FUT.VEU202005) ended 0.74% lower at $1.479. Both the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202005) and the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202005) rose modestly, to $1.520 and $1.257, respectively.

Volatility described the individual lanes. In the East, the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202005) fell $0.073, or 3.6%, to $1.932 as the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202005) rose $0.019 (1.3%) and the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202005) gained $0.022 (2.3%) to $0.993. In the West, the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202005) was up $0.02, or 2.4%, to $0.860, while the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202005) fell 0.64% to $2.179. It was a similar story in the South with the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202005) up $0.02 (1.8%) to $1.135 and the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VDL202005) finishing lower by 0.5% to $1.378.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – May "spot" month settlement prices