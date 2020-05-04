Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

YouTube Signs Gamer PewDiePie To Exclusive Streaming Deal

Steve Krause , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 9:50pm   Comments
Share:
YouTube Signs Gamer PewDiePie To Exclusive Streaming Deal

Alphabet Inc's (NYSE: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube has signed an exclusive streaming deal with Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, YouTube head of gaming Ryan Wyatt announced on Monday.

“YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide,” Kjellberg said in a press release.

The move has PewDiePie join the ranks of other high-profile streamers moving away from Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch, like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins going to Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mixer and other prominent streamers like CouRage, LazarBeam, Typical Gamer and Lachlan all moving exclusively to YouTube.

“YouTube is where the world comes together to connect and during these unprecedented times, it's inspiring to see our YouTube community come together to raise money for various charities and provide a source of entertainment to fans around the world,” Watt said.

Related Links:

Ready Player One: 3 ETFs For Video Game Earnings

Overwatch Streamer Claims More Professional Players Are Leaving OWL

Image via PewDiePie/YouTube

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GOOG)

GM, Disney In Focus Along With Friday's Payrolls Data As Stocks Appear Shaky To Start New Week
Up Your At-Home Cooking Game With These Recipes And Techniques
4 Sector ETFs For May: 2 To Buy, 2 To Avoid
98 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Gilead, Microsoft, Intel And More
How Amazon Web Services Stacked Up Against Microsoft's Azure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CouRage JD eSports ForniteNews Sports Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com