YouTube Signs Gamer PewDiePie To Exclusive Streaming Deal

Alphabet Inc's (NYSE: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube has signed an exclusive streaming deal with Felix Kjellberg, aka PewDiePie, YouTube head of gaming Ryan Wyatt announced on Monday.

“YouTube has been my home for over a decade now and live streaming on the platform feels like a natural fit as I continue to look for new ways to create content and interact with fans worldwide,” Kjellberg said in a press release.

The move has PewDiePie join the ranks of other high-profile streamers moving away from Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch, like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins going to Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mixer and other prominent streamers like CouRage, LazarBeam, Typical Gamer and Lachlan all moving exclusively to YouTube.

“YouTube is where the world comes together to connect and during these unprecedented times, it's inspiring to see our YouTube community come together to raise money for various charities and provide a source of entertainment to fans around the world,” Watt said.

Image via PewDiePie/YouTube