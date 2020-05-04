Why Roku's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The strength is potentially based on positive sentiment surrounding streaming services amid stay-at-home orders.

Roku manufactures digital media players which allow customers to access Internet streamed video or audio services through televisions.

Roku's stock traded up 8.49% to $123.70 per share at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $58.22.

