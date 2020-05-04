Market Overview

Why Agnico Eagle's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 3:18pm   Comments
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares are trading higher on Monday.

The shares of several precious metals companies are trading higher amid market uncertainty, driven by investor concerns of U.S.-China tensions and the reopenings of some U.S. states.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years.

The company produced nearly 1.8 million gold ounces in 2019. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

Agnico Eagle Mines shares were trading up 3.76% at $63.50 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.88 and a 52-week low of $31.

