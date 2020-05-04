55 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: STML) shares jumped 154% to $12.06 after the company agreed to be acquired y Menarini Group in a transaction valued at up to $677 million.
- MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares climbed 83.4% to $0.8147 after jumping 39% on Friday. MicroVision is expected to release Q1 results on May 7.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) gained 48.4% to $9.84 following an update from the company regarding its COVID-19 vaccine program. Applied DNA, which is working along with Takis Biotech on a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, said Monday that the first injections of its DNA vaccine candidates against the Spike protein of the virusproduced neutralizing antibodies in test animals.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) rose 41% to $1.5218. KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services agreed to combine in an all-stock merger deal.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) gained 33.2% to $3.89.
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYB) shares rose 32.3% to $42.33 after Spanish telecom company, Telefonica, said it is in discussions with Liberty Global to merge UK operations.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) surged 19.8% to $4.049.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) gained 19.5% to $13.55.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 16.8% to $16.00.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) surged 16.1% to $2.5550.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 15.1% to $8.36.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) rose 15% to $1.3335 after declining over 5% on Friday.
- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) rose 14.7% to $0.5770 after the company announced the acquisition of Noachis Terra to develop its COVID 19 vaccine candidate.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) gained 14.5% to $18.75.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 13.7% to $5.66.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) surged 12.2% to $10.19.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 11.2% to $3.08 after gaining over 14% on Friday.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 11% to $1.0050 after falling 12% on Friday.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) surged 10.6% to $3.1053.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) gained 10.5% to $3.06. Agile Therapeutics is expected to release quarterly results on May 5.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 10.5% to $14.89 after the company announced its coronavirus test has been approved in Mexico and its Indian subsidiary has begun filing orders.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) climbed 10.3% to $10.10.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) gained 10.2% to $3.085.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) surged 9.6% to $10.53.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) climbed 9.5% to $3.69.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) rose 9.4% to $9.21 after declining over 8% on Friday.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares surged 9.3% to $2.23.
- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) shares rose 8.5% to $29.11.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) shares dipped 24% to $8.23 after the company announced the termination of its merger agreement with Amherst.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) shares dropped 19.5% to $2.77 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) fell 17.1% to $3.29 after jumping 51% on Friday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 16.9% to $11.08 after the company announced a $100 million common stock offering.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 15.2% to $2.45 following Q4 results. Francesca's reported an adjusted loss of $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter, versus a year-ago loss of $0.13 per share. Its net sales slipped slightly to $118.9 million from $119.3 million. The company also announced temporary furlough of all corporate boutique and corporate employees.
- Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: QES) shares fell 13.7% to $0.8512. KLX Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services agreed to combine in an all-stock merger deal.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) dropped 13.2% to $4.86.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) dropped 12.5% to $4.1750.
- PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL) fell 12.3% to $4.13. PowerFleet is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 14.
- Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) tumbled 11.9% to $5.89 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) dropped 11.8% to $4.32.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) fell 11.8% to $3.1301. Medigus shares surged 69% on Friday after the company announced it has received its first commercial order for coronavirus testing kits.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) dropped 11.1% to $2.6501.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) dipped 10.7% to $7.89. Golden Entertainment is projected to release Q1 results on May 7.
- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRUS) fell 10.6% to $14.52.
- Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) declined 10.3% to $24.90. Catasys is estimated to release Q1 earnings on May 7.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) shares fell 10.1% to $9.57 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dipped 10.1% to $2.50.
- United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) fell 10% to $23.96 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) dipped 10% to $9.91 after the company reported a 6.3% year-over-year decline in Q1 same-store sales.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) fell 10% to $13.74 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) fell 9.8% to $21.75 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) dropped 9.8% to $2.5972.
- Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) fell 8.5% to $27.56 after dropping over 7% on Friday.
- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) shares fell 8.3% to $26.81 after Warren Buffett announced he sold his positions in 4 airlines and stated 'the airline business... is changed in a very major way.'
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) fell 7.8% to $0.5830 after dropping around 17% on Friday.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) fell 7.7% to $0.7845 after jumping over 37% on Friday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas