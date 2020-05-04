Today's Pickup: Another ELD Provider Shuts Down

Good day,

When the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate went into effect, there were more than 250 companies that self-registered their devices for compliance. Most expected that number to shrink over time, and it has. The latest company to abandon its ELD program is Continental.

The company announced it has stopped sales of its Roadlog product line. It will continue to support current users until Aug. 14, 2020, the company said, and provide transition assistance to other providers.

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen market conditions and the dynamic requirements of the ELD business, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue the RoadLog product line," the company said in a statement on the VDO Roadlog website. "Effective May 1st, 2020, Continental will no longer sell RoadLog ELD devices or new subscriptions to the RoadLog Office services. For the following four months ending August 14, 2020, Continental will continue to provide existing RoadLog customers with access to the RoadLog Office services and with technical support related to their devices and the services."

Continental is recommending that users switch to the KeepTruckin ELD device and is sending information on how to transition directly to its customers, it said.

"Our number one concern is that our customers have the support they need to stay in compliance with FMCSA regulations," James Bayley, vice president of Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services, said in a statement. "To that end, we have established a relationship with one of the leading ELD suppliers, KeepTruckin. We believe that KeepTruckin will offer our customers attractive options in a new platform for ELD compliance. Our team will be working closely with KeepTruckin to assist our customers with a successful transition."

Quotable:

"We've been working on [reducing the reliance of our supply chains in China] over the last few years but we are now turbo-charging that initiative."

– Keith Krach, undersecretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment at the U.S. State Department, in a statement to Reuters.

In other news:

Trump administration considers punishment for China

The Trump administration is weighing its options to punish China for the coronavirus, including finding ways to sever the U.S.-China supply chain. (Reuters)

Walmart announces two-hour delivery service

Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) has launched Express Delivery, a two-hour delivery service that will allow quick delivery of in-stock items.(Supply Chain Dive)

NATSO, International Franchise Association, work to feed truckers

NATSO and the International Franchise Association are working together to communicate to truck drivers where food is available and how to get it. (The Trucker)

Manufacturing index plummets

The Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Index fell to 41.5 in April, down from 49.1, suggesting a steep contraction of manufacturing activity. (Associated Press)

US officials give okay to dairy group's acquisition of Dean Foods plants

U.S. antitrust officials have given approval to the acquisition of Dean Foods milk plants by the Dairy Farmers of America. (Wall Street Journal)

Final thoughts

Hammer down, everyone!