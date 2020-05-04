Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares are trading higher on Monday after getting multiple price target raises.
Analysts at Piper Sandler (from $100 to $140) and Credit Suisse ($110 to $135) maintained bullish ratings and raised their price targets on the stock.
Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Formerly known as CSN Stores, the company was founded in 2002.
Wayfair shares were trading up 2.5% at $125.66 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70.
Latest Ratings for W
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|May 2020
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2020
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
