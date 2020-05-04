Market Overview

Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 11:23am   Comments
Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Wayfair (NYSE: W) shares are trading higher on Monday after getting multiple price target raises.

Analysts at Piper Sandler (from $100 to $140) and Credit Suisse ($110 to $135) maintained bullish ratings and raised their price targets on the stock.

Wayfair is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Formerly known as CSN Stores, the company was founded in 2002.

Wayfair shares were trading up 2.5% at $125.66 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $166.40 and a 52-week low of $21.70.

Latest Ratings for W

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
May 2020Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
May 2020OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

