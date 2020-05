Why Cigna's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares are trading lower on Monday after getting a downgrade.

Berstein downgraded Cigna's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Cigna provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM services were expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts and are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers.

Cigna’s shares were trading down 2.58% at $182.28 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $224.64 and a 52-week low of $118.50.

