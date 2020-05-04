Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why JetBlue's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Why JetBlue's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares are trading lower on Monday.

The shares of several airline stocks are trading lower after Warren Buffett announced Saturday evening he sold his positions in four airlines and stated "the airline business... is changed in a very major way."

See Also: 'I Was Wrong': Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Sold $6B Of Airline Stock In April

Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) net sold $6.5 billion of securities, including all of its airline stock holdings, in April.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading down 6.9% to $8.40 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU)

14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Airlines Define New Flying Etiquette, Will Now Provide Or Require Face Masks
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2020
3 ETFs To Play For This Week's Earnings Onslaught
16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com