Why JetBlue's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares are trading lower on Monday.

The shares of several airline stocks are trading lower after Warren Buffett announced Saturday evening he sold his positions in four airlines and stated "the airline business... is changed in a very major way."

Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) net sold $6.5 billion of securities, including all of its airline stock holdings, in April.

JetBlue Airways shares were trading down 6.9% to $8.40 at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.65 and a 52-week low of $6.61.