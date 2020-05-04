Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher on Monday after getting a price target raise.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla's stock from $440 to $680.
On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that Tesla's stock price was too high, which sent shares down 11%. Musk said he's also rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be "selling almost all physical possessions."
Tesla's stock was trading up 4.8% to $735 per share at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.
Latest Ratings for TSLA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2020
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2020
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Apr 2020
|B of A Securities
|Reiterates
|Underperform
