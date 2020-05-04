Market Overview

Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 10:58am   Comments
Why Tesla's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher on Monday after getting a price target raise.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla's stock from $440 to $680.

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet that Tesla's stock price was too high, which sent shares down 11%. Musk said he's also rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be "selling almost all physical possessions."

Tesla's stock was trading up 4.8% to $735 per share at time of publication on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Related Links:

Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks About Tesla And Elon Musk

7 Times Elon Musk Wasn't Afraid To Speak His Mind

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Apr 2020OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform
Apr 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

