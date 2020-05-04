Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday, 21 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 90.19% to reach its new 52-week high.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 0.19% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock set a new 52-week high of $144.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.99%.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares hit $41.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $232.91 with a daily change of up 1.19%.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.24%.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.49 with a daily change of up 1.7%.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares were up 5.86% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.83 for a change of up 5.86%.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE: SAND) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.47 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.89%.

Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.98. The stock was up 13.1% for the day.

CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Monday morning.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $10.07 with a daily change of up 3.51%.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.50. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.20 on Monday morning, moving up 9.9%.

California Bancorp (NASDAQ: CALB) shares were up 4.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.25.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.80 Monday. The stock was up 9.04% for the day.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares hit $8.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.23%.

Retractable Technologies (AMEX: RVP) shares hit a yearly high of $4.57. The stock traded up 41.32% on the session.

Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares were up 4.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.97.

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares broke to $4.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.15%.

Microvision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.09. The stock traded up 90.19% on the session.

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ: MTP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.17%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 13.17%. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ: CREG) shares hit $3.74 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.0%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.