Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

98 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2020 5:08am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYB) shares climbed 66.7% to close at $32.00 on Friday. Telefonica is seeking to merge its British mobile operator O2 and Liberty's Virgin Media cable network company, Reuters reported.
  • Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) gained 62.1% to close at $57.95.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares jumped 51.1% to close at $3.55 on Friday after the company announced it has received its first commercial order for coronavirus testing kits.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 50.5% to close at $3.37.
  • SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares gained 35.5% to close at $1.26. SPI Energy reported receipt of notice regarding non-compliance with continued listing standards.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) rose 33.9% to close at $9.99 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) jumped 31.9% to close at $3.97 on Friday after rising over 14% on Thursday.
  • International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) climbed 23.8% to close at $10.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 19.1% to close at $0.25 after falling 12% on Thursday.
  • LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 18.8% to close at $3.03. LiveXLive partnered with UNITE to live stream 24-hour global event "The Call To Unite" featuring over 100 spiritual & wellness leaders and celebrities.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 18.8% to close at $13.47 after declining over 8% on Thursday.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 18.4% to close at $40.86.
  • North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) climbed 17.3% to close at $4.00.
  • Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) gained 16% to close at $18.56.
  • Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) climbed 16% to close at $2.98.
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 14.6% to close at $3.38.
  • ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) surged 14.4% to $53.15 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) rose 14.4% to close at $93.00 following Q1 results.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) gained 14.2% to close at $2.77.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 13.9% to close at $4.60.
  • CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) climbed 13.8% to close at $14.62.
  • BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 13.7% to close at $2.99.
  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) climbed 13% to close at $3.99.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) surged 12.1% to close at $17.13.
  • Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) rose 12% to close at $68.00 after the company agreed to sell Magellan Complete Care unit to Molina Healthcare for $850 million in cash.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) surged 11.6% to close at $13.65 following upbeat quarterly sales.
  • Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) gained 11.5% to close at $11.54 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 10.4% to close at $16.21.
  • Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 9.6% to close at $2.05.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) climbed 9.5% to close at $2.89.
  • Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 9.4% to close at $89.22.
  • CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) gained 5.7% to close at $40.59 after reporting Q1 results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares dropped 23.4% to close at $8.60.
  • Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 22.5% to close at $1.98 on Friday.
  • Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) tumbled 20.1% to close at $2.30 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dipped 19.2% to close at $3.71 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) fell 19.1% to close at $4.16.
  • SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dropped 18.3% to close at $3.31.
  • Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dipped 18.2% to close at $2.20.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 18.2% to close at $2.29.
  • Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 18% to close at $3.33.
  • Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) fell 17.8% to close at $17.97 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares declined 16.9% to close at $11.88.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 16.8% to close at $1.68.
  • Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) fell 16.6% to close at $8.90 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) fell 16.5% to close at $8.88 following Q1 results. The company reported quarterly net loss of $1.00 per share, versus year-ago net income of $0.41 per share.
  • Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) tumbled 16.5% to close at $11.21.
  • Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) dropped 16.3% to close at $9.16.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) dipped 16.2% to close at $8.36.
  • Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) fell 16.2% to close at $46.97 after reporting Q1 results. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting from Buy to Hold.
  • Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) fell 15.8% to close at $7.85 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 15.7% to close at $13.90.
  • PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) dropped 15.7% to close at $9.61.
  • CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) shares declined 15.7% to close at $12.59.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) dropped 15.7% to close at $13.90.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares declined 15.6% to close at $13.84.
  • Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 15.4% to close at $2.04.
  • Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) dipped 15.3% to close at $2.71.
  • Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares declined 15.2% to close at $2.74 following Q1 results.
  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) fell 15.1% to close at $5.11 after declining over 14% on Thursday.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 15% to close at $1.13 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
  • Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) shares dipped 15% to close at $13.63.
  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) fell 15% to close at $16.81 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) tumbled 14.8% to close at $9.01.
  • Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) fell 14.7% to close at $45.65.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) fell 14.7% to close at $12.14.
  • Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) shares dropped 14.5% to close at $14.60 following Q1 earnings.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 14.6% to close at $10.28.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 14.4% to close at $14.98. Chesapeake Energy tumbled 35% on Thursday after a report emerged that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing.
  • EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) fell 14.4% to close at $1.90.
  • Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares slipped 14.4% to close at $5.35. Noodles & Company is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
  • Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) tumbled 14.3% to close at $10.34 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) dropped 14.2% to close at $2.18.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 14.1% to close at $3.28.
  • Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) dropped 14.1% to close at $3.24.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 13.9% to close at $8.59.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares declined 13.6% to close at $3.12.
  • Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 13.6% to close at $3.24.
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 13.3% to close at $0.273 after rising over 9% on Thursday.
  • Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) dropped 13.3% to close at $8.11.
  • Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) fell 12.8% to close at $10.20 after the company announced plans to suspend dividend.
  • Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 12.7% to close at $0.82 after climbing over 20% on Thursday.
  • Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares tumbled 12.5% to close at $11.24.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 12.4% to close at $10.56 after dropping 11% on Thursday.
  • Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares fell 12.2% to close at $40.48 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 12% to close at $0.7820 after surging over 24% on Thursday.
  • Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) fell 11.7% to close at $42.47 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results. Loop Capital downgraded Hub Group from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $58 to $52.
  • Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 11.4% to close at $4.37.
  • Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) dropped 9.7% to close at $3.90.
  • Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) dipped 9.1% to close at $66.19.
  • Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 9.1% to close at $4.66 after reporting Q1 results.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 8.7% to close at $4.15 after climbing 11% on Thursday.
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) tumbled 8% to close at $2.88.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) fell 7.7% to close at $2.64. Strongbridge Biopharma is expected to report Q1 results on May 6.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 7.6% to close at $2,286.04 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings. The company said it expects to spend $4 billion on COVID-related expenses.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 7.3% to close at $1.92.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 7.1% to close at $4.57 after declining 5% on Thursday.
  • Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 6.7% to close at $13.75 after rising 7% on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKRX + AGRX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Smid-Cap Earnings News Flow Picks Up Pace
58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com