98 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYB) shares climbed 66.7% to close at $32.00 on Friday. Telefonica is seeking to merge its British mobile operator O2 and Liberty's Virgin Media cable network company, Reuters reported.
- Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) gained 62.1% to close at $57.95.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares jumped 51.1% to close at $3.55 on Friday after the company announced it has received its first commercial order for coronavirus testing kits.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 50.5% to close at $3.37.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares gained 35.5% to close at $1.26. SPI Energy reported receipt of notice regarding non-compliance with continued listing standards.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) rose 33.9% to close at $9.99 after reporting Q1 results.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) jumped 31.9% to close at $3.97 on Friday after rising over 14% on Thursday.
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) climbed 23.8% to close at $10.00 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 19.1% to close at $0.25 after falling 12% on Thursday.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 18.8% to close at $3.03. LiveXLive partnered with UNITE to live stream 24-hour global event "The Call To Unite" featuring over 100 spiritual & wellness leaders and celebrities.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 18.8% to close at $13.47 after declining over 8% on Thursday.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 18.4% to close at $40.86.
- North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) climbed 17.3% to close at $4.00.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) gained 16% to close at $18.56.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) climbed 16% to close at $2.98.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) rose 14.6% to close at $3.38.
- ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) surged 14.4% to $53.15 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) rose 14.4% to close at $93.00 following Q1 results.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) gained 14.2% to close at $2.77.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares gained 13.9% to close at $4.60.
- CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) climbed 13.8% to close at $14.62.
- BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) gained 13.7% to close at $2.99.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) climbed 13% to close at $3.99.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) surged 12.1% to close at $17.13.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) rose 12% to close at $68.00 after the company agreed to sell Magellan Complete Care unit to Molina Healthcare for $850 million in cash.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) surged 11.6% to close at $13.65 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) gained 11.5% to close at $11.54 after reporting Q3 results.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) fell 10.4% to close at $16.21.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 9.6% to close at $2.05.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) climbed 9.5% to close at $2.89.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) rose 9.4% to close at $89.22.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) gained 5.7% to close at $40.59 after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares dropped 23.4% to close at $8.60.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 22.5% to close at $1.98 on Friday.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) tumbled 20.1% to close at $2.30 after reporting Q1 results.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) dipped 19.2% to close at $3.71 on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) fell 19.1% to close at $4.16.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) dropped 18.3% to close at $3.31.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dipped 18.2% to close at $2.20.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 18.2% to close at $2.29.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 18% to close at $3.33.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) fell 17.8% to close at $17.97 after reporting Q1 results.
- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares declined 16.9% to close at $11.88.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 16.8% to close at $1.68.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) fell 16.6% to close at $8.90 after reporting Q1 results.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) fell 16.5% to close at $8.88 following Q1 results. The company reported quarterly net loss of $1.00 per share, versus year-ago net income of $0.41 per share.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) tumbled 16.5% to close at $11.21.
- Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) dropped 16.3% to close at $9.16.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) dipped 16.2% to close at $8.36.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) fell 16.2% to close at $46.97 after reporting Q1 results. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting from Buy to Hold.
- Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) fell 15.8% to close at $7.85 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 15.7% to close at $13.90.
- PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) dropped 15.7% to close at $9.61.
- CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) shares declined 15.7% to close at $12.59.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares declined 15.6% to close at $13.84.
- Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) dropped 15.4% to close at $2.04.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) dipped 15.3% to close at $2.71.
- Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) shares declined 15.2% to close at $2.74 following Q1 results.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) fell 15.1% to close at $5.11 after declining over 14% on Thursday.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 15% to close at $1.13 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Enova International, Inc. (NYSE: ENVA) shares dipped 15% to close at $13.63.
- Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) fell 15% to close at $16.81 after reporting Q2 results.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) tumbled 14.8% to close at $9.01.
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) fell 14.7% to close at $45.65.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) fell 14.7% to close at $12.14.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) shares dropped 14.5% to close at $14.60 following Q1 earnings.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 14.6% to close at $10.28.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 14.4% to close at $14.98. Chesapeake Energy tumbled 35% on Thursday after a report emerged that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) fell 14.4% to close at $1.90.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares slipped 14.4% to close at $5.35. Noodles & Company is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) tumbled 14.3% to close at $10.34 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) dropped 14.2% to close at $2.18.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 14.1% to close at $3.28.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) dropped 14.1% to close at $3.24.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) fell 13.9% to close at $8.59.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares declined 13.6% to close at $3.12.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 13.6% to close at $3.24.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 13.3% to close at $0.273 after rising over 9% on Thursday.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) dropped 13.3% to close at $8.11.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) fell 12.8% to close at $10.20 after the company announced plans to suspend dividend.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 12.7% to close at $0.82 after climbing over 20% on Thursday.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares tumbled 12.5% to close at $11.24.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 12.4% to close at $10.56 after dropping 11% on Thursday.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares fell 12.2% to close at $40.48 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 12% to close at $0.7820 after surging over 24% on Thursday.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) fell 11.7% to close at $42.47 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results. Loop Capital downgraded Hub Group from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $58 to $52.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 11.4% to close at $4.37.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) dropped 9.7% to close at $3.90.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) dipped 9.1% to close at $66.19.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 9.1% to close at $4.66 after reporting Q1 results.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 8.7% to close at $4.15 after climbing 11% on Thursday.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) tumbled 8% to close at $2.88.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) fell 7.7% to close at $2.64. Strongbridge Biopharma is expected to report Q1 results on May 6.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 7.6% to close at $2,286.04 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings. The company said it expects to spend $4 billion on COVID-related expenses.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 7.3% to close at $1.92.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 7.1% to close at $4.57 after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 6.7% to close at $13.75 after rising 7% on Thursday.
