Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Silver Lake To Invest $748M In India's Jio Platforms, Weeks After Facebook's $5.7B Investment
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 04, 2020 2:32am   Comments
Share:
Silver Lake To Invest $748M In India's Jio Platforms, Weeks After Facebook's $5.7B Investment

Private equity firm Silver Lake is investing $748.3 million in Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's digital arm Jio Platforms, the latter announced Monday.

What Happened

The move comes two weeks after Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) said it was investing $5.7 billion in Jio in exchange for a 10% stake.

Silver Lake's investment values Jio at about $68 billion, a 12.5% premium to the equity valuation of Facebook's investment.

Why It Matters

Jio was publicly launched in 2016 by Asia's second-richest man Mukesh Ambani, and has since become the country's largest telecom operator, undercutting competitors with its radically low data prices.

"Silver Lake is one of the most respected voices in technology and finance. We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian Digital Society's transformation," Ambani said in a statement, according to TechCrunch.

The company has lately ventured into other internet-based services, including video on demand, music streaming, and news apps.

This is the latest in a string of investments by Silver Lake this year that included Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR), Airbnb Inc., and Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE).

"Jio Platforms is one of the world's most remarkable companies, led by an incredibly strong and entrepreneurial management team who are driving and actualizing a courageous vision," the investment firm's managing partner Egon Durban said, as reported by TechCrunch.
"The market potential they are addressing is enormous, and we are honored and pleased to have been invited to partner with Mukesh Ambani and the team at Reliance and Jio to help further the Jio mission."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE + FB)

Will Consumers Return To Restaurants After Learning How To Cook At Home?
Warren Buffett Says There's No Bubble In FANG Stocks, But He's Still Not Buying
Amazon, Exxon Mobil Earnings Weigh On Market To Start New Month As Caution Steers The Wheel
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Andreessen Horowitz Creates Second Cryptocurrency Fund With $515M Investment
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Asia investmentNews Financing Forex Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com