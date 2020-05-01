58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares climbed 68.3% to $3.9550 after the company announced it has received its first commercial order for coronavirus testing kits.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares surged 55.9% to $1.45. SPI Energy reported receipt of notice regarding non-compliance with continued listing standards.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) climbed 35.2% to $0.2840 after falling 12% on Thursday.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) surged 32.1% to $21.15
- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) gained 30.6% to $10.55 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares climbed 26.7% to $5.12.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares surged 27.7% to $8.94 after falling 18% on Thursday.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) gained 18.1% to $3.0350.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares rose 17% to $2.98. LiveXLive partnered with UNITE to live stream 24-hour global event "The Call To Unite" featuring over 100 spiritual & wellness leaders and celebrities.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) jumped 16.7% to $3.08.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) climbed 16% to $5.05 after reporting Q1 results.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) gained 15.3% to $3.4699 after rising over 14% on Thursday.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) rose 14.5% to $20.72.
- ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) surged 14.4% to $53.15 following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) gained 13.7% to $69.07 after the company agreed to sell Magellan Complete Care unit to Molina Healthcare for $850 million in cash.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) surged 12.4% to $13.74 following upbeat quarterly sales.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) gained 12.3% to $11.62 after reporting Q3 results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 10.7% to $ 12.56 after declining over 8% on Thursday.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) gained 10.3% to $42.36 after reporting Q1 results.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) rose 9.7% to $2.0514.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) gained 9% to $88.92.
- AdvanSix Inc. (NASDAQ: ASIX) rose 8.3% to $13.19 after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) fell 23.9% to $3.4950 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) dipped 18.6% to $8.66 following Q1 results. The company reported quarterly net loss of $1.00 per share, versus year-ago net income of $0.41 per share.
- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) dropped 17.4% to $39.76 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results. Loop Capital downgraded Hub Group from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $58 to $52.
- Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HURN) dipped 16.5% to $46.78 after reporting Q1 results. Benchmark downgraded Huron Consulting from Buy to Hold.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) tumbled 15% to $3.445.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) dropped 14.3% to $2.1906.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) fell 14% to $5.18 after declining over 14% on Thursday.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) shares declined 14% to $3.1050.
- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) fell 13.6% to $18.89 after reporting Q1 results.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) fell 13.5% to $1.15 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares slipped 13.5% to $5.41. Noodles & Company is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) dropped 13.5% to $8.09.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) shares fell 13.4% to $39.96 as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) tumbled 13.4% to $10.45 following downbeat Q1 earnings.
- Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) dropped 13.3% to $3.7472.
- Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) dipped 13% to $63.33.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) fell 12.9% to $4.30.
- Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) fell 12.4% to $8.16 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) shares tumbled 12.3% to $11.27.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) fell 12.2% to $2.51. Strongbridge Biopharma is expected to report Q1 results on May 6.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 11.6% to $14.57.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 11.4% to $10.66.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 11.3% to $13.07 after rising 7% on Thursday.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) fell 11% to $15.57. Chesapeake Energy tumbled 35% on Thursday after a report emerged that the company is preparing a bankruptcy filing.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 11% to $0.2802 after rising over 9% on Thursday.
- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) fell 10.8% to $10.43 after the company announced plans to suspend dividend.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) dropped 10.8% to $3.3450.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 10.6% to $1.85.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) tumbled 10.5% to $2.80.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) fell 10.2% to $4.0811 after climbing 11% on Thursday.
- Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) fell 10.1% to $4.61 after reporting Q1 results.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) fell 9% to $4.48 after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 8.9% to $0.8100 after surging over 24% on Thursday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 8.7% to $0.8589 after climbing over 20% on Thursday.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) fell 7.6% to $11.14 after dropping 11% on Thursday.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) fell 6.6% to $2,309.86 after the company reported downbeat Q1 earnings. The company said it expects to spend $4 billion on COVID-related expenses.
