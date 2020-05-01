Elon Musk Says Tesla's Stock Price Is Too High, Tweets About Freedom, Gene Wilder And More

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday morning that the stock price was too high, which sent shares down 11%.

Musk said he's also rethinking his "attachment to the material world" and will be "selling almost all physical possessions." He also tweeted lyrics to the "Star-Spangled Banner." Some have speculated Musk's account was hacked, although the stream of conscious tweets aren't too out of the ordinary for the eccentric CEO.

Tesla stock price is too high imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Now give people back their FREEDOM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Tesla shares are also trading lower potentially on market weakness as investor uncertainty grows on quarterly earnings reports from multiple companies. Hedge fund manager David Einhorn also questioned Tesla's accounting practices on Thursday.

Tesla's stock was trading around $761 per share when the "too high" tweet was sent out.

Tesla shares were trading down 11.44% to $692.44 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

