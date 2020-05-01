Why Baidu's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading lower on Friday.

Several communication companies are trading lower on market weakness as investor uncertainty grows following quarterly earnings results from multiple companies.

Baidu is an internet search engine in China. The firm generates 86% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

Baidu shares are trading down 5.12% at $95.76 at time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $168.34 and a 52-week low of $82.