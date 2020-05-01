Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Baidu's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 01, 2020 11:31am   Comments
Share:

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading lower on Friday.

Several communication companies are trading lower on market weakness as investor uncertainty grows following quarterly earnings results from multiple companies.

Baidu is an internet search engine in China. The firm generates 86% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

Baidu shares are trading down 5.12% at $95.76 at time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $168.34 and a 52-week low of $82.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU)

'I've Been Dreaming About This,' Nvidia CEO Says After $7B Mellanox Acquisition Deal Finally Closed
Alibaba Plans Massive Cloud Investment, Wedbush Sees 'Key Turning Point'
Startup Zoox Acknowledges Some Employees Were In Possession Of Tesla Confidential Information
Chinese Tech Giants Tencent, Baidu, Huawei, Others Part Of Country's National Blockchain Committee
Luckin Coffee Fraud Has Shaken Investor Faith In US-Listed Chinese Companies, Long-Term Backer Citron Says
Will FANG Lead The Market Rebound?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com