Why Co-Diagnostics Is Trading Higher Today

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company reported its coronavirus test performance data has shown 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity across independent evaluations.

Co-Diagnostics a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules.

Co-Diagnostics shares were trading up 11.64% at $12.66 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.75 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

