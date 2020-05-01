Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Co-Diagnostics Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 01, 2020 11:29am   Comments
Share:
Why Co-Diagnostics Is Trading Higher Today

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares are trading higher on Friday, after the company reported its coronavirus test performance data has shown 100% sensitivity and 100% specificity across independent evaluations.

Co-Diagnostics a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules.

Co-Diagnostics shares were trading up 11.64% at $12.66 at the time of publication Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.75 and a 52-week low of 69 cents.

Related Links:

Co-Diagnostics To Provide Coronavirus Tests To Certified US Labs After FDA Policy Change

Gilead Reports Q1 Earnings Beat, Anticipates Short-Term Impact From Coronavirus

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CODX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Gilead Slips Despite Forecast-Beating Q1, Moderna Partners With Lonza For Coronavirus Vaccine Production, Lyra Therapeutics IPO
20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Pesistance Pays: How I've Kept April's Green Streak Alive
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com