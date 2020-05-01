Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During the morning session on Friday, 12 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) 's stock gained the most, trading up 833.01% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $157.00. The stock traded up 6.94% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.35 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.57%. Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 10.06%.

shares were up 833.01% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.81 for a change of up 833.01%. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE: PSTL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.08. Shares traded up 20.54%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.08. Shares traded up 20.54%. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares were up 3.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.43.

shares were up 3.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.43. A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.67 Friday.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.67 Friday. Tortoise Energy (NYSE: NDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.03 Friday morning.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.03 Friday morning. Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.46.

shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.46. Recon Technology (NASDAQ: RCON) shares hit a yearly high of $5.55. The stock traded up 13.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $5.55. The stock traded up 13.92% on the session. Medigus (NASDAQ: MDGS) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 78.72%.

