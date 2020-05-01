Overwatch Streamer Claims More Professional Players Are Leaving OWL

Overwatch League professional Jay "Sinatraa" Won surprised many when he announced his retirement from the OWL to focus on Riot Games' new FPS title "VALORANT." More "Overwatch" players could be jumping ship as well. Popular streamer "Redshell" claimed that more OWL pros were planning on leaving.

"I don't want to leak it because it's not my place to leak," he stated on stream. "I know for a fact at least five Overwatch League pros are leaving."

This isn't a surprising admission, especially since several players have expressed their discontent toward Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and the way "Overwatch" has been handled as an esport. Earlier in April, professional player Seb "Numlocked" Barton stated that unless there are "big changes" things will only get worse for the league.

"People want to get out of Overwatch League," he said on stream. "Obviously people are pulling out of Contenders. Montreal Rebellion was the first, but they definitely won't be the last to pull out. I can't give away too many details, but everyone wants out. Nobody is happy with what Blizzard is doing."

Can confirm. Already hearing of offers north of $20k/mo. Doesn't seem logical or wise just yet. https://t.co/EEam5ydXkL — Jason Lake (@JasonBWLake) April 28, 2020

While "VALORANT" hasn't even fully been released yet, insiders in the industry have claimed that players are already earning top pay to join teams. Complexity CEO Jason Lake confirmed that some players are getting offers of $20,000 per month. In 2017, the OWL mapped out the career earnings for professional players in the league, stating a $50,000 per year salary minimum along with health insurance and a retirement savings plan.

While the stability likely attracted many of the players in the beginning, it seems as if organizations are prepared to pay heavy cash for "VALORANT" players. This could leave the Overwatch League in a state of uncertainty.